Hampton Manor resident looks on the brighter side after Wednesday’s storm left damage to her property

HAMPTON MANOR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some Hampton Manor residents have spent their Friday afternoons cleaning their yards from what Wednesday’s storm has left them. National Grid crews continue to work on power lines across the Capital Region. One neighbor without power is looking on the brighter side, no matter what damage the storm has caused.

Neighbors are using generators as many are still without power in East Greenbush. Countnay Smith lives in Hampton Manor. She has lived in Upstate New York for nine years and never experienced a severe storm like Wednesday’s while living here.

“…The wind started to pick up, you could see the storm coming across the horizon and it came in really, really fast. I was walking in to get the kids and all of a sudden the power went out and it was nothing but a wall of white wind that went by the house and that’s when I screamed for us to get into the closet. It lasted about seven minutes, so when I came out we had three large trees down and lots of clean up to do,” says Courtnay.

Everything in her backyard had to be tossed, including patio furniture, her daughter’s trampoline and her son’s basketball hoop. She called 1-800-Junk to pick up the mess. Aside from the damage done to her backyard, she considers herself to be one of the luckier ones.

“Everything’s down… power lines, big trees, and a couple of houses were completely destroyed from my understanding,” says Courtnay.

Courntay and her two children are making the best of it by spending time together. They try to keep busy.

“We have lots of flashlights. [We] went to get some candles today, couple of flashlights were broken last night, so we’re down a few. We’re just sitting around, kind of camping out in the living room and keeping ourselves entertained.” Courntay says as long as the kids are okay, everything else that was lost in the storm is replaceable.

National Grid reports that the estimated time for restoration of power for majority of Capital Region customers is 9 p.m. on Saturday.