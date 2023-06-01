Ham radio enthusiasts are holding a celebration of the hobby in East Greenbush on Saturday.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ham radio enthusiasts are holding a celebration of the hobby in East Greenbush on Saturday. The Annual Hamfest of the East Greenbush Amateur Radio Association (EGARA) will meet at the East Greenbush Town Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fans consider the pastime a pre-cursor to social media.

“One minute you might be talking to someone across town and the next minute you might be in contact with someone in England, Germany or Japan” said EGARA Club president Bryan Jackson. “It really makes it the world’s first social media platform” he added. Jackson added that Ham radio is still useful in the event that natural disasters, such as a hurricane, disables internet, cell phone, or landline usage.

The celebration will also be a swap meet for ham radio gear and accessories. Prizes and equipment will be distributed.

For more details on the event, you can visit the club’s website at egara.club/events.