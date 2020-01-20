Ham radio fans gather for February swap meet

HAM radio veteran Mark Pride demonstrates the capabilities of his radio system that he uses to communicate with other enthusiasts from around the world. (John Huff/The Portsmouth Herald via AP)

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Amateur Radio Club will hold its third annual ham radio swap meet on February 1 at Hoosick Falls Central School. This secondhand electronics marketplace brings together amateur radio fans from across the region interested in growing their collections.

Amateur radio enthusiasts and ham radio collectors are usually drawn to the hobby to communicate with people in interesting ways, or to fiddle with the niche radio technology. People use ham radio to talk across town, communicate around the world, or broadcast messages into space. Dating back to the pre-mobile age, ham radios have even allowed people to contact emergency services during times of need.

The swap meet runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and admission is $2 for ages 17 and up. Door prizes, raffles, and giveaways give attendees the chance to win a Tri-Band Portable Radio.

The Hoosick Amateur Radio Club welcomes anyone interested in learning about their hobby to their meetings on the first Thursday of every month at the North Hoosick Fire Station. Their membership is continually growing.