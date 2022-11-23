SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ramón Domínguez is trading in his saddle for a pair of running shoes! The retired Hall of Fame jockey is preparing to run in the 75th annual Troy Turkey Troy on Thursday.

Last year was his first time participating in the race. He finished the 5K in 16:40 and won his age division, an accomplishment he wasn’t expecting.

“I had an awesome, awesome time. It was pretty chilly in the morning, extremely crowded, a lot of people running and I said I definitely need to run this one again,” he said.

This year he has been training to beat his personal record. He’s been working with a coach twice a week to hopefully accomplish his goal.