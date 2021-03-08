Gwen Wright launches campaign for Rensselaer County Executive

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Gwen Wright officially launched her campaign for Rensselaer County Executive. The announcement was made on her YouTube channel and her campaign says there were more than 200 people in attendance.

The event featured community leaders from every city and town in Rensselaer County. Wright discussed investing in small business recovery, tackling the opioid crisis, and working to solve food insecurity worsened by COVID-19. Additionally, she discussed working with stakeholders to fix local environmental issues like the PFOA contamination in Hoosick Falls and closing the Dunn Landfill in the City of Rensselaer.

“This campaign isn’t about me. It’s about the residents of Rensselaer County who have survived a VERY difficult year,” said Wright. “You deserve a County Executive who will lead with integrity and govern with compassion, who is committed to equality and fairness, and who will be responsible and accountable to you – and only you.”

Wright was joined by Rensselaer County Democratic Committee Chairman Michael J. Monescalchi, who highlighted her experience in government and her commitment to addressing local issues.

The current Rensselaer County Executive, Steve McLaughlin, was elected to the position in November 2017. Prior to being county executive, McLaughlin was a Republican representative in the New York State Assembly for District 107 from 2013-2017. Before that, he represented District 103 from 2011-2013.