TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the Troy Police Department shut down 10th Street near its intersection with Rensselaer Street after hearing of a person shot in the area. Members of the Troy Fire Department responded to the area of 445 10th Street and found the victim, who had been shot in the back. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

Police located the crime scene afterward a few blocks away, on 10th and Rensselaer. Once on scene, they found shell casings in the street and found several cars that had been damaged.

No arrests have been made in this case. Officials with the Troy Police Department say their investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.