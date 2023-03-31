TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction began on Friday on an expansion project at the New York National Guard Headquarters in Troy. Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new vehicle maintenance facility, which will be next to the New York State Armory.

The old facility was more than 50 years old. Officials said the new one will nearly double the amount of work and storage space.

“Our service maintenance facilities not only facilitate the equipment readiness for unit’s specific mission, but also serve as the initial response capability for the civil support operation during state and local emergencies in the Capital Region,” Dir. of Logistics Pat Clare said.

The new facility is expected to open by May 2025.