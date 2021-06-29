Groundbreaking held for affordable housing in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for an affordable housing development on the north end of downtown Troy.

The $18 million property on Rensselaer Street between 9th and 10th will consist of 51 apartments thanks to a partnership between Unity House and the Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Project.

“This is not an easy venture,” Unity House CEO Chris Burke said. “We’re willing to do this again and again if this is what the community wants.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2022.