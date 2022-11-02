TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction of a $6.6M expansion on the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Community Resource Center in Troy started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Community Resource Center Bridge will offer early childhood education, youth and senior programming, and nutrition and wellness services.

“Everyone in New York deserves access to the resources they need to achieve success,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Community centers are vital for delivering essential services like early childhood education, after-school programming, and activities that keep seniors engaged and healthy. The expanded Community Resource Center is a significant investment that will provide the residents of Troy with vital services for decades to come.”

The construction is backed by a $5M award to the Commission on Economic Opportunity for the Greater Capital Region, Inc. through New York’s allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding. The project will help combat the problems CEO faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing, provision of in-person services, ventilation, safe outdoor space, and proper technology for remote operations.