GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 11, head to Grafton Lakes State Park for the annual Trout Day! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Department of Environmental Conservation will bring trout at 12 p.m. to stock Long Pond and Second Pond.

Trout Day has activities for all ages including trout-shaped treats, crafts, and educational booths. After the DEC stocks the ponds, there will be an opportunity for children under 16 to learn to fish. Those 16 and over must have a valid NYS fishing license to participate.

Pre-registration is not required. The event costs $3 per person. Kids 5 and under are free. Parking is available in the Rabbit Run parking lot.