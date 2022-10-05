GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grafton Trailblazers Snowmobile Club and the Grafton Lakes State Park will host a snowmobile safety course for kids on Saturday, November 12. The event is for kids ages 10 to 17, but parents are encouraged to attend and participate, organizers said.

The course will be held at the Grafton VFW/Fire Hall on South Road from 8:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. It will be taught by New York State-certified volunteer instructors Jim Blessing and Dominic Jacangelo.

The course will cover:

State laws and regulations

Riding skills

Trail emergencies

Protecting the environment

Trail etiquette

Maintenance and Repair

Trailering

It was not immediately clear if registration is required for the course. For more information, call Jim Blessing at (518) 469-2656.