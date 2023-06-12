GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Grafton man is in custody following an investigation into a fire that started on NY State Route 2. Paul R. Coleman, 61, is facing charges of third-degree arson and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

According to police, Coleman allegedly set fire to a detached garage adjacent to his apartment building. The garage was determined a total loss. The fire spread to the apartment building, however, all residents were able to evacuate without injury.

Coleman was arraigned on June 9 and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. A full stay-away order of protection has been issued on behalf of all occupants who were present at the time of the fire.