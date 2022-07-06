CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lace up those dancing shoes, and get ready to head on over to- the park? That’s right, Grafton Lakes State Park and the Friends of Grafton Lakes is hosting a “Dance in the Park” event on Saturday, July 9, complete with lessons on clogging and swing dance, and an open boogie session at the end of the day with a DJ.

Pre-registration is encouraged for the lessons, which start with a clogging presentation at 3 p.m. Immediately following the clogging are some swing dance lessons, for dancers of all different abilities. A beginner lesson is scheduled first, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a more advanced learning experience from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hill Country Cloggers will be leading the first instructional session, and no, you don’t actually need any specific shoes. The second and third lessons of the evening will be taught by Alpha Dual Adventures and will cover freestyle swing on a concrete floor. Mixed tape music will follow the swing dance performance. Light refreshments will be available throughout the evening.

Full schedule:

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Clogging: presentation and lesson, Hill Country Cloggers

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Beginner swing dance lesson, Alpha Dual Adventures

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Intermediate swing dance lesson, Alpha Dual Adventures

6 p.m. – Swing dance performance, Alpha Dual Adventures

6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Open dancing with DJ music

Lessons are $6 for singles or $10 for couples. If you sign up for two classes, you will get the third for free. No charge for the open dance. There is an $8 parking fee at the park.

Pre-registration for the lessons is encouraged. Dance in the Park will take place in the Rabbit Run Pavilion. Swing dance lessons are geared for adults, so participants must be 14 years old or older to participate. There is no age minimum for the clogging lessons or the live music. No partner is required for any of the dances. Call (518) 279-1155 to register ahead of time.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, 12 miles north of Troy. Officials ask that you use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for this event. There is no entrance fee for this event.