GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grafton Lakes State Park will be hosting the second-ever Luminary Walk on December 9 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Following the success of last year’s event which nearly 1,000 people attended, the park was able to expand the trail and purchase more luminary lanterns.

In addition to the walk, attendees can enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate, or roast a marshmallow over a fire. Registration is not required ahead of time but attendees over the age of 5 will be required to pay $5 per person, cash only. Dogs comfortable with crowds are also welcome but must be contained on a six-foot leash.