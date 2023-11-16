GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to embark on an unforgettable moonlit walk enhanced by luminary lanterns? Head to Grafton Lakes State Park on December 8 and enjoy a half-mile stroll with good company, followed by a cup of hot chocolate next to a fire.

The event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $5 per person, cash only. Children 2 and under are free. Pet owners are invited to bring their dogs so long as the dog is comfortable with crowds. Dogs must be kept on a six-foot leash.

Registration is not required. Visitors should use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way and follow the signs to the Welcome Center. There is no parking fee. For more information, contact the park at (518) 279-1155.