CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting the 38th Annual Winter Festival on January 21. The fest will feature outdoor events along with indoor exhibits, food, and family-friendly activities.

Snowshoeing, fishing, ice skating, and snowball tosses make for a fun day along with the tradition of the polar plunge. The plunge benefits Our Lady of the Snow Parish’s food pantry and kicks off at 11:30 a.m. The plunge includes submerging yourself in chilling water along with a prize for the silliest costume offered by the Freinds of Grafton State Park. To pre-register for the plunge, please call Ray Dozois, for more information at 518-663-5648, or call the park welcome center at 518-279-115.

Schedule

Mindful Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Let yourself be guided on a slow walk through the woods, with senses fully opened, aware of the present moment. Led by the RPA. Ages 8 and older.

Animal Signs, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Join Dyken Pond for a 2-mile hike exploring the shoreline of Shaver Pond for animal signs and other season items of interest. Ages 5 and older.

Snowshoe Walks, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., 3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Led by LLBean, these snowshoe walks are great for the whole family. Snowshoes provided. Trails taken will depend on the ability level present.

Snowshoe Hike, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Join the THC on a snowshoe hike around Shaver Pond including a side trip to see the West Family Cemetery. About 2.5 miles. Snowshoes/traction devices are required. Ages 8 and older.

Kids Scavenger Hunt, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.: The forest may look still, but come play, explore, and get to know who’s moving, what’s growing, and where life is flowing with the RYO.

Nature Hike, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Explore the outdoors with the RLT, looking for signs of wildlife, identifying different kinds of trees, and talking about nature in winter. Ages 8 and up.

Grafton Lakes explains this year’s ice fishing contest is being held on the weekend after the festival which will be January 28. Grafton lakes State park is located off Route 2, twelve miles east of Troy. Use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State PArk way for the festival.