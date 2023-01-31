No one really knows when ice fishing started, but it’s been a tradition of the Indigenous peoples of North America for centuries.

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grafton Lakes State Park will be hosting the 38th annual Ice Fishing Contest on Saturday, February 11, from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. (12:30 p.m. for youth) in the park’s maintenance building, accessible via the Main Entrance.

There is a $10 registration fee for participants over 16, with no fee for children under 16. Anglers 16 and over must have a valid NYS fishing license.

Tournament areas are located on Second Pond, Mill Pond, Dunham Reservoir, Shaver Pond, and Long Pond. Cash prizes will be awarded to adults with 1st place fish and the longest-length catch in all three categories of rainbow or brown trout, walleye or chain pickerel, and yellow perch. Winning entries will receive gift cards and other prizes. Kids contest winners will also receive prizes.

The award ceremony will be at 2:20 p.m. All registered anglers will also be entered into a raffle for door prizes.

Grafton Lakes State Park is also participating in the MLK Food Drive, so all participants who bring in food or hygiene products or donate at least $5 will receive an extra ticket. Only one extra ticket will be given per person regardless of the donation amount. Needed items include: