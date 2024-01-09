CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snowmobile ride led by the Grafton Trail Blazers will be held on Saturday, February 17. Spots are limited and pre-registration is encouraged by calling (518) 279-1155.

The guided group ride covers a 65-mile round trip from Graton Lake State Park to Cherry Plain State Park and back. The ride starts at 10 a.m. and will leave every 10 minutes. Guests must provide their own snowmobile and equipment.

The ride will take roughly four to five hours over trails maintained by The Grafton Trail Blazers and their neighboring club, the Black River Riders.

The trails have old log roads and seasonal roads closed to automotive traffic during the winter months. Each group will be led by an experienced rider who knows the trails.

There will be a food truck stop on the way, payable by cash only. The event itself is free of charge. Guests are asked to dress appropriately for the weather.