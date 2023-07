GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Those feeling adventurous are welcome to register for the Full Moon Fire Tower Hike on July 31 at Grafton Lakes State Park. Participants will learn about the tower’s history and enjoy a 360-degree view from the top of the tower.

The program is suitable for those ages ten and up. The cost of the program is $5 per person. Registration is required. To register, call (518) 279-1155.