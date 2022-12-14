CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grafton Lakes State Park will host its 35th annual ice fishing contest on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.—or 12:30 p.m. for youth—in the park’s maintenance building, accessible via the Main Entrance.

There is a $10 registration fee required for all participants ages 16 or older, with no fee for children under 16. All participants 16 and older must have a valid New York State fishing license to fish in the park at any time, including during the contest, organizers said.

Big cash prizes are awarded for adults with the first-place fish and the longest length catch in all three categories of trout, walleye/chain pickerel, and yellow perch. Winning entries will receive gift cards and other prizes. An awards ceremony will take place at 2:20 p.m.

Tournament areas are located on Second Pond, Mill Pond, Dunham Reservoir, Shaver Pond, and Long Pond. Due to preparations for the park’s Winter Festival, slated for January 21, ice fishing is not permitted adjacent to the beach on Long Pond. In the case of soft ice, the ice fishing tournament will be postponed until Saturday, February 4.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, 12 miles east of Troy. Attendees are asked to use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for this event. There is no entrance fee for the event. For more information, call the park at (518) 279-1155.