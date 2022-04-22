GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grafton Lakes State Park announced its first-ever ‘Volunteer Spring Social.’ If you have a passion for something in the park, the informative session will take place on Sunday, May 1 from 2-4 p.m.

Grafton Lakes is looking for volunteers to get involved in a wide range of activities with varying levels of commitment this session. From gardening to a welcome center greeter, to a program assistant, or just helping with trail work, visitors will learn from committed volunteers about their experiences and why they love volunteering at the park

Officials said together we can work to utilize your skills to make the park a better place. Volunteers can earn benefits the more hours they serve. Additionally, no commitment is required to attend.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, twelve miles east of Troy. Officials said attendees should use the park’s main entrance and there is no entrance fee for this event.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation oversee more than 250 parks including historic sites. More than 78 million people visit park sites annually to use recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches, and more.

To register or for more information please call (518) 279-1155. Attendees will be served light refreshments during the event.