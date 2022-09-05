CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting “Bark N’ Brew,” an event for four-legged friends and their owners. The event will take place on September 24 from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be a guided hike to kick off the event, an agility course, assorted animal care vendors, live music, raffle items, and several animal rescue organizations in attendance. This annual event shows how pet-friendly NYS parks are. Owners are encouraged to enjoy food and beverages from vendors including locally crafted beer with proceeds going towards regional rescue organizations. Admission to the event is free with a $6 vehicle entrance fee.

The NY State Park Facebook page will have more information on the event and a full schedule as it approaches. Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, twelve miles east of Troy, New York. Please use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for this event. Further information can be provided at the NY State Park website or 518-474-0456.