Going once, going twice, SOLD! Troy accepting bids on foreclosures

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden Wednesday announced the City is currently accepting bids for the purchase of available city-owned foreclosed properties. Twenty-nine properties are said to be available for sale, including vacant land zoned for residential use as well as one and two family homes.

“The sale of foreclosed properties creates new opportunities for investment in our neighborhoods, helping bring new activity to vacant land and inactive buildings while growing the tax base. I encourage interested individuals and families to explore the properties available for purchase this winter,” said Mayor Madden.

For a full list of available foreclosed properties, visit the City Assessor’s Office webpage.

City officials say bid proposals must be delivered by mail to the Office of the City Assessor, 433 River Street, Ste. 5001, Troy, New York, 12180 by 4 p.m. February 1. Proposals can also be delivered in-person by appointment with the City Assessor’s Office. Call (518) 279-7126 to schedule an appointment.

Officials say people or entities with outstanding tax liens or open Code Enforcement violations are not eligible to submit bids. Proposals received from those in this category will not be considered.

For questions regarding the foreclosed property sale process, contact the Assessor’s Office at (518) 279-7126 or (518) 279-7127.