EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fundraiser launched for Roberta Kenney’s 18-year-old son Max Munzert, has gone viral in the Capital Region since Kenney was killed in a car crash Tuesday night. According to police, Kenney was crossing the street with her own mom, Rita Buhl, 88, when they were hit on the Columbia Turnpike.

Munzert’s best friend, Caitlin Tizzone—who helped start the online “Memorial Fund for Roberta Kenney and Rita Buhl” on GoFundMe—said that the funds would help pay for the funeral and fund Munzert’s future. “Max is an amazing person, and cares about everyone he knows,” said Tizzone.

Munzert plays lead guitar alongside Tizzone in the newly-formed rock band “Lucid Street.” Tizzone is the lead singer for the band, which first embarked on its musical voyage in the age of COVID, coming together at a series of open mic events just as the world was reopening.

Lucid Street was formed in summer 2021. Now, just a year later, as their guitarist faces tragedy, the band is drumming up support online. “Please consider donating to help our wonderful guitarist Max in this difficult time,” the band posted on Facebook.

“Max Munzert’s mom and grandmother were the two pedestrians who passed away in East Greenbush two days ago,” the post continued. “Any amount that can be donated is so greatly appreciated.”

An investigation into the East Greenbush crash remains ongoing. Police said that the driver who struck and killed Kenney and Buhl has cooperated with investigators, and that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.