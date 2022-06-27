WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June Farms’ Sunday morning Goat Yoga is returning for the summer. The classes take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. between July 10 and August 28.

In collaboration with The Hot Yoga Spot, the classes are designed for all ages and all levels. After Goat Yoga, you can choose to participate in June Farms’ Sunday Brunch in The Pony Barn.

If it rains during class, classes move to the Event Tent. However, the goats aren’t allowed in there. You can move your ticket to another Yoga Class during the summer if you’d like. June Farms does not offer refunds.

Attendees should arrive early enough to change and walk to the class location, which is about 10 minutes from the parking lot. You should also bring your own mat, but June Farms advises buying a cheap one because the goats may be hungry and munch on your mat.

June Farms says to get your tickets now before they’re sold out. Class admission is $25 per person. You can buy tickets on the June Farms website.