Gillibrand holds roundtable on federal PFAS legislation

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand hosted a round table discussion Monday about new federal legislation aimed at helping the community of Hoosick Falls.

Gillibrand spoke with local leaders and advocates about proposed legislation that would address PFAS concerns in Hoosick Falls and across the country. The bill would help courts reward medical monitoring of those who have been exposed to the contaminants as well as increasing research.

Gillibrand also said she would push for a federal ban on the chemicals.

Loreen Hackett, a lifelong resident and advocate, said the legislation would be a big step forward in addressing concerns.

“There are two things that this community and every community I’ve ever spoken with — and I’m part of a national PFAS coalition — there are two important things: stopping exposures and medical monitoring,” she said.

The round table comes years after PFOA was first found in the village’s water. The mayor said the community has continued to take strides in addressing the issue since then.