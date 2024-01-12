TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of its sixth annual BeanAversary, Aroma Joe’s in Troy is offering free coffee on January 16. Visitors can grab a free 16-ounce hot or iced cup of coffee during normal store hours.

BeanAversary is a way to celebrate the coffee farmers and communities. Aroma Joe’s established the Aroma Joe’s® Honduras Coffee Farmers Group in 2021, a group of Honduran coffee farmers that produce and supply green coffee. Over $66,000 was given back to the farmers in 2023 to improve their standard of living and farming practices.

“These farmers are committed to providing sustainably grown and ethically sourced coffee and have become true partners in our dedication to sourcing only the very best beans.,” said Marco Suarez, R&D Director. “From Farm to Sip, we are proud of where our beans come from and the amazing communities we are proud to serve them to.”

Aroma Joe’s Rewards members will be eligible for a free up to 24-ounce (hot or iced) coffee. The store in Troy is located at 660 Hoosick St.