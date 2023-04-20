TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A funeral took place on Thursday to honor the life of Patrick Hogan, a longtime investigator with the New York State Police. He died after a long battle with an illness stemming from his response to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

He was 61 years old.

A long line of law enforcement officers gathered outside Sacred Heart Church in Troy waiting to pay their respects. Hogan, who is from Wynantskill, served in the state police for more than 20 years. Officers said he was a role model for others.

“The man that Patrick was at home, or for the Marines, or on patrol, was the same man in the community. He was a compassionate, loving, faithful man, and he loved his community, and he loved serving it. And that will be his legacy.”

Hogan spent 22 years with the state police, retiring in 2018. He is survived by his wife and three children.