TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Fulton Street in the city of Troy will be closed for three to four months for the demolition of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage. The closure begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Fulton Street between 3rd and 4th Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. The sidewalk on the north side of Fulton Street will be closed to pedestrians. The sidewalk on the south side will remain open; however, intermittent closures are possible during the early phases of the project.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and observe detours, and residents should take note of posted parking restrictions. Businesses in the vicinity of the closure will remain open and accessible.