Friday is last night for Downtown Troy’s Spring BINGO

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Night Out encourages locals to safely support small business by shopping, dining and exploring Downtown Troy both in person and from the comfort of your own home. Help the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District (BID) celebrate the change of season while supporting small businesses on Friday, April 30 from 5-9 p.m.

This Troy Night Out is the last day to play the Downtown Troy BID’s ‘Spring BINGO.’ Complete five in a row on the Spring BINGO Card and post to social, tag @troybid, or email a photo to info@troybid.org for a chance to win a prize pack.

Many downtown restaurants and bars are open for outdoor dining alongside to-go and delivery options. View their most up-to-date details, visit the Downtown Troy website.

For those enjoying Troy Night Out at home, Victorious Life Christian Church continues their popular “Troy Unplugged” Series. This month, proceeds will benefit Capital Roots’ Veggie Mobile.