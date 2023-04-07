TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers with the American Red Cross will install smoke alarms for Troy residents on Saturday, April 29. The free “Sound the Alarm” event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said Kevin Coffey, CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with partners to help ensure Troy residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices.”

“New York leads the nation in fire deaths, which is why Troy is taking action and partnering with the American Red Cross to provide lifesaving alarms to families in need,” said City of Troy Mayor Wm. Patrick Madden. “I encourage families to register for this event, consider volunteering to help with alarm installations, and practice a fire escape plan that gets you and your family outside of your home in less than two minutes. Together we can ‘Sound the Alarm,’ provide Troy residents with a decade of peace of mind and save lives.”

Residents who would like a smoke alarm installed in their home can register online, by email, or by calling (518) 694-5121. Volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.