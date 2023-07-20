TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Fitness in the Park” is returning to Troy’s Riverfront Park. There will be either free yoga or Zumba classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each Sunday starting July 23.

“With more partners this year we are able to bring more than just yoga,” said Olivia Clemente, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “We are alternating weekends to bring Zumba provided by the YMCA of Troy and yoga with instructor Meghan Hogan. It’s exciting to have fun fitness options every Sunday in Downtown Troy. It really brings the community together.”

Schedule

Zumba

July 23

August 6

August 20

Yoga

July 30

August 13

August 27

Sessions are open and free to everyone. The program is hosted by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District, CDPHP, the YMCA of Troy, Meghan Hogan Yoga and Honest Weight Food Co-Op.