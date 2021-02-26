Free community food distribution in Troy on Feb. 27

Rensselaer County

troy food distribution

(Team HERO, Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Region)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Boxes of free groceries will be available for individuals and families in need on Saturday at Lansingburgh High School. The food distribution will take place Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of the school. Masks and social distancing are required. 

“Food insecurity is an ongoing issue in the city and we will continue to help fight it as much as we can,” said Steven Figueroa, event coordinator. “We need help getting the word out to individuals and families in need of groceries.” 

The 600 boxes of food will include milk, eggs, meat, and other food items.

The event is sponsored by Team H.E.R.O., and The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area. The food was donated by Billy Carter of Kingdom Ministries in Troy.

To donate, volunteer or get more information, contact Figueroa at (518) 285-9622. 

