Frear Golf Course opens for 2021 season

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a long, cold winter and ongoing pandemic, it was a beautiful day Friday to hit the green. The Troy Frear Park Municipal Golf Course officially opened for their 2021 season.

Joining city officials was Erin Hamilton, a registered nurse at Samaritan Hospital and St. Peter’s Hospital. One golfer talked about his excitement for the season opening up.

“It feels great. We love it,” Mike Wallace said. “Troy’s doing a great job with this course. I just love being out here. It’s enjoyable.”

Mayor Patrick Madden said Hamilton’s inclusion was to honor frontline medical professionals.

