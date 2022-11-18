TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clement Frame Shop & Art Gallery is closing its doors after more than 50 years in downtown Troy. Owners Tom and Ray Clement have decided to retire.

Tom Clement said they’re been working in this industry since high school and he’s now in his 70s. The Clements originally started the business in 1967 at 39 Second Street in Troy. In 1997, they bought the building at 201 Broadway and have been there ever since, said Clement.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Clement. “We’re one of the older frame shops in the area, maybe the oldest. Not many people are interested in getting into the business.”

The Clements sold the building to Vic Christopher, the President of Clark House Hospitality. Clement said Christopher also owns the buildings on either side of 201 Broadway. They need to be out of the building within a year, said Clement.

Tom Clement is an artist himself. The Clement Frame Shop & Art Gallery is holding its last exhibition titled “The Last Picture Show,” featuring the art of Clement and Gallery Director Jon Gernon, who were actually the first artists that exhibited in the space. The show will have a special last artists reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 25. The exhibition will run through December.

Once January hits, Clement said they will be holding a giant sale on their art, antique prints, furniture, collectibles, books, sculptures, and anything else they need to find a home for. They are not sure when the final day will be, but they will continue framing into the new year and start phasing it out at some point.