TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the District Attorney announced on Wednesday that four individuals have pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in Rensselaer County Court. The cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Spencer Lane.

Isiah Watkins, 25, of Troy, was arrested on March 17 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree. Watkins was found in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia at Orr Street and Ingalls Avenue. He will be sentenced to three and a half years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision. Watkins will also have to forfeit $510 in cash.

Miguel Rivera, 38, of Albany, was arrested on March 23 at 426 3rd Avenue in Troy. He was charged with possessing cocaine, fentanyl, and ketamine. Rivera will be sentenced to seven years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Michael Bonilla, 33, of Troy, was arrested on August 30 at 370 8th Street in Troy. He was charged with possessing cocaine, methamphetamines, and fentanyl. Bonilla will be sentenced to four years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision. As part of the plea agreement, Bonilla forfeited $3,668 in cash and reloadable Visa gift cards totaling around $30,000.

Robert Boyd, 36, of Troy, pled guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Boyd admitted to possessing cocaine and fentanyl when he was arrested on State Route 7 in Pittstown. He will be sentenced to five and a half years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision. He will also have to forfeit $16,000 in cash.