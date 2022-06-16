TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Troy Police seized an illegal, loaded, non-serialized “Ghost gun” during a traffic stop near Hoosick Street and 15th Street. Police said four men were arrested and charged with possession of the illegal handgun during their investigation.

According to a report, one of the officers began to interview the driver, when another officer allegedly saw the handgun in the car. Police arrested Kareef D. Abraham, 21, Jolon X. Griffin, 19, Dayvone T. Griffin, 21, and Damani Murray, 18, all of Troy.

Police said two passengers of the car attempted to flee on foot but were caught shortly after and taken into custody. No suspects or officers were injured during the incident they said.

All four men were charged:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

D. Murray and D. Griffin were also charged:

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor).

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor).

The men were arraigned at Troy City Court. No further information is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.