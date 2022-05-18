AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former NBA player Chris Herren spoke with Averill Park High School about addiction, recovery, and self-worth. The program was provided to students by Averill Park Education Foundation, NOpiates Committee, and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department.

Chris Herren is a former professional basketball player who has built a community around substance use prevention and recovery. Herren is an author, motivational speaker and wellness advocate. He has founded three organizations that offer services with the goal of overcoming setbacks and navigating life’s challenges.