Food truck owner opens brand new restaurant

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It all started with a food truck and a dream. From a 30-foot kitchen to now a full-blown restaurant, Broken Road BBQ brings the wild, wild west to Schaghticoke.

“Failure is just not an option for me. If I’m going to do something, I go all in, and it has to succeed,” owner and chef Heather Valade said.

While opening up a new restaurant in the midst of a pandemic wasn’t ideal, Valade says she was ready to upgrade from her well-known and loved “Curvy Girls Food Truck.”

“COVID was a blessing in disguise,” Valade said. “The customers are the ones who pushed us to have the restaurant, they are the ones who wanted us to have something all year round available.”

From mozzarella sticks wrapped in lasagna noodles, to pork belly burnt ends, and even gator bites, Valade says the idea behind the restaurant was to bring back sweet childhood memories.

“I remember being with my friends and family, always going back to barbecue and hanging out. Corn on the cob, pulled pork and ribs,” Valade said. “If you’re not having a good time, it sure wasn’t because you were eating salad, you want barbecue! That’s just how I want to do it. I want people to come here, have a good time, and create some good memories.”

The menu is packed full of flavors. Valade looks to create new, specific items every two weeks and make sure the guests are always in for a treat.

“I like to look at a recipe and see something and say, ‘Yeah, this tastes good, but what can I do to make it a little bit different, or make my own?'” said Valade. “That’s what I always like to do with the recipes. Or I just play around in the kitchen.”

