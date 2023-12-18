WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Flooding in Wynantskill is causing some roads to close. According to the North Greenbush Police Department, Brookside Ave between Whiteview Rd and Hidley Rd Ext is closed.

Parts of Main Ave have some standing water on it but cars can get around at this time. The Police said the Wynants Kill has risen above the retaining walls and may continue to rise. They are monitoring the situation and are asking people to avoid the area so crews can work.

Heavy rain is causing localized flooding in several communities. If you see flooding on the roadway, turn around. It may look shallow but you may not be able to see the roadway under water, it could be washed out or much deeper than expected.