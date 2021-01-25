Flames engulf Troy home on Monday morning

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 6 a.m. on Jan. 25, calls were made for a house fire on Campbell Ave. in Troy across from Inferno Pizza.

According to NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno, fire crews have made progress on the front of the home but the back is creating more difficulty. Troy and Watervliet Fire Departments are on location.

Multiple crews attacking the flames from above and below https://t.co/rK2Zg1ZgMe pic.twitter.com/bKowE6lg51 — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) January 25, 2021

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon confirmed the house was empty and will be a “total loss.” They believe the homeowner either moved to a nursing home or was previously deceased.

This fire is still active and updates will be made as they come available.