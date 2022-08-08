PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday night, Pittstown Fire and EMS were sent to a car crash in the area of 2844 State Route 7, in Valley Falls. According to fire officials, crews arrived to find a man trapped in his SUV, and quickly pulled him from the wreckage.

While directing traffic around the scene, a fire police member was hit by a car, officials said. The member was taken to Samaritan Hospital, where they were evaluated and eventually sent to Albany Medical Center for further care.

Pittstown Fire and EMS said their member is currently in stable condition, being watched closely by hospital staff at Albany Med. “Please use this as a reminder to slow down, move over, and obey the directions of our fire police, DOT flaggers, and law enforcement officers on the roadways,” concluded the company.