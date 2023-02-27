TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has officially adopted the property tax exemption for first responders. County Executive Steve McLaughlin signed the legislation into law Monday afternoon.

McLaughlin was joined by volunteers from various fire and ambulance companies throughout the county. He introduced the 10 percent property tax credit earlier in the month. It was then approved unanimously by the county legislature.

County officials said the property tax exemption will help support recruitment and retention efforts across the county. It takes effect for property taxes in 2024.