HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jewel Justine “Junebug” Burch, 6 unexpectedly passed away on September 8. Jewel was a first grader at Hoosick Falls Elementary School.

Jewel was born on June 1, 2016. She is survived by her parents “Mama Bear” Marissa Starr and “Daddy” Sasha Burch. Her maternal grandparents, Rachel Starr and Patrick Ritter; her maternal aunts, Desiree Starr and Makenzee Ritter, and her two cousins David and Damien Martin. She is also survived by her paternal grandparents Barb and Stephen Burch; great grandparents, Bonnie and Ernie Cross, aunts, Nastasia Harris and Shania Vandenburg and her uncle Tim Harris.

Online guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jewel Justine “Junebug” Burch, please visit Heartfelt Sympathies Store.