Firm announces claim details in $65M+ Hoosick Falls PFOA settlement

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New information has emerged about the class action settlement concerning contamination from perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in and around Hoosick Falls. After a judge’s ruling in the matter approved the over $65 million settlement, lawyers announced what affected residents have to do to stay involved.

The settlement will be funded by the defendants—three companies: 3M, Saint-Gobain, and Honeywell—and go to four groups: “Medical Monitoring Settlement Class Members,” “Municipal Water Property Settlement Class Members,” “Nuisance Settlement Class Members,” “Private Well Water Property Settlement Class Members.” They include the following individuals:

Those who ingested water—from the Village Municipal Water System or a private well in the Village of Hoosick Falls or Town of Hoosick where PFOA was detected—within at least a six month period between 1996 and 2016, and had blood tests that showed PFOA blood levels above 1.86 µg/L

Those born to a female meeting that criteria at the time of the child’s birth, and whose own blood tests after birth showed PFOA blood levels above 1.86 µg/L

Current and former owners of residential property—purchased on or before Dec. 16, 2015 and still owned as of that date—supplied with drinking water from the Village Municipal Water System

Current and former owners or renters of residential property in Hoosick Falls or Hoosick who: Were supplied drinking water from a private well where PFOA was detected Had a point-of-entry treatment (POET) system installed to filter that wellwater Occupied that property when PFOA was detected by testing the wellwater on or after Dec. 16, 2015

Current and former owners of residential property in Hoosick Falls or Hoosick who received drinking water from a private well where PFOA was detected, and who owned it when water tests revealed PFOA on or after Dec. 16, 2015

Defendants agreed to create a $65.25 million fund to make settlement payments, pay for a 10-year medical monitoring program, and handle attorneys’ fees and costs, service awards, and settlement administration. Settlement class members must file an online claim to receive payment or by January 24.

If you are included in the settlement but do nothing, you won’t receive any money.

If you are trying to pursue legal action against the defendants over this matter outside the scope of the settlement, you have to officially exclude yourself from the settlement by December 9. You can also object to the settlement by December 9. Otherwise, if you do nothing, you get no money from the settlement, and likely also give up the right to pursue the legal matter any further.

Kurtzman Carson Consultants is the law firm representing the case and essentially acting as the Settlement Administrator. They can be reached by email at info@HoosickFallsPFOASettlement.com, phone at (855) 786-0992, or via snail mail: