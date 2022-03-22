TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating after a firework was set off on 5th Avenue Monday night and damaged a vehicle. Police were initially called for a report of gunshots before determining it was fireworks.

The victim’s brother said the car had just been purchased a couple days ago.

“About 11 o’clock last night, I heard a boom. I thought it was a bomb in my house. All my windows shook. I come out, I look out the window, and somebody is running across the street. I come out and tell my brother’s wife that your car just got blown up.”

Troy police are still trying to find those responsible and determining if the fireworks were set off intentionally or by accident.