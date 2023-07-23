TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews worked to put out a two-alarm house fire in Troy on July 22. One firefighter was hospitalized after battling the blaze, according to the Troy Fire Department.

Crews responded to a structure fire at a home on 8th Avenue late in the morning on Saturday, knocking the fire down within 40 minutes of the first alarm. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The Troy Fire Department was aided by the Watervliet Fire Department, Watervliet Arsenal, and the Albany Fire Department. Red Cross was on the scene rendering aid to the victims.

One firefighter suffered effects of the heat and was taken to a nearby hospital. Stay with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.