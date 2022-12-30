NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
by: Jessie House
Posted:
Updated:
