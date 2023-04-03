TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Fifth Avenue in Troy Monday night. The fire took place at the Checkerboard Laundry Mat and Dry.
The smoke engulfed the neighborhood, and a heavy police presence was at the scene.
