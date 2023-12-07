TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The federal government is implementing a 10-year plan to get the lead out of water lines across the country. NEWS10 spoke with leaders in an area municipality that is already ahead of the game.

Neighbors on Excelsior Avenue say the replacement service in their neighborhood went quickly and say they are pleased with the services provided and are happy to be lead free. And Troy City leaders want you to help them find the lead. The city needs to determine who does and who does not have lead in their water pipes in homes built prior to 1975.

Back in April, NEWS10 told you about the city’s new interactive map that would help them find where the lead was and where the lead has not yet been discovered. “We need to get an inventory of their lines we need to have 100% inventory about a year from now.” Right now, mayor Patrick Madden says that number is just under 50-percent.

The city says there are about 12,000 service that were installed in those older homes.

That includes the mayor. “I run my water until it’s cold in the morning that that means that I’m drawing water from at that point from the street so I may flush the toilet once or twice I may wash some dishes last not likely that I’ll do the dishes but I may take a shower but run the water to clear it out of your line anytime my water sits for more than 6 hours.”

The federal government wants any lead pipes replace by 2033. The incoming administration in Troy says it is already focused on accomplishing that goal, years ahead of schedule. “I hope to have all lead piping here in the city of Troy clear clean free of lead by the end of my term for year.” But, Carmella Mantello, who will be sworn in as mayor in January says the city can’t do this without your help. “The message out there is, if you haven’t gotten your pipes tested, we need to get tested because it’ll raise our level of getting grant monies that much better.”